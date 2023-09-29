Summer-like temperatures to occur this weekend into next week in Metro Detroit

4Warn Weather – After a couple of cloudy and cool days with some rain, we’re looking ahead to what should be a great weekend and a warmer week next week.

Overnight

Skies clear out this evening and tonight, giving way to some great conditions for Friday night football! Temperatures during the game will be in the 60s, but overnight, those numbers will drop into the middle to upper 50s. Like this morning, some fog is again possible.

Weekend forecast

The weekend looks great, with lots of sunshine and milder temperatures. Highs on Saturday will be in the middle 70s, but on Sunday, we’re pushing into the upper 70s with perhaps a few spots hitting 80 degrees.

Next week

Next week is when we look to hit 80 degrees, plus pretty much area-wide, on Tuesday and Wednesday.

Rain chances return later next week, but there are some inconsistencies amongst the data runs as to when it arrives. Right now, we’re leaning towards it being a later Thursday and Friday morning event, but this part of the forecast will need some fine-tuning over the coming days.

The Local 4Casters track the latest weather alerts in Metro Detroit and Southeast Michigan.

