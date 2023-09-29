Summerlike heat returns this weekend, next week in Metro Detroit: What to expect

We're done with the rain for the next few days. Expect summerlike heat this weekend and next week in Metro Detroit, despite the switch to fall.

4Warn Weather – Some were waking up to patchy dense fog this Friday morning in our western communities. Today kickstarts a warming trend through the weekend as we welcome back sunshine.

After a cloudy, foggy start, those clouds are expected to gradually decrease through the day, giving way to some afternoon sunshine. High temperatures will be in the low 70s.

It will be another pleasant evening for Friday night football games.

Tonight’s sunset is at 7:19 p.m.

We could see some more fog develop overnight into Saturday morning. Lows will be in the upper 50s.

Sunny, summery weekend

Sunshine will build back in for Saturday and Sunday. Temperatures will warm above average into the mid- and upper 70s this weekend.

We will likely start October with highs right around 80 degrees early next week. Our next chance of rain doesn’t look to be until Thursday of next week.

Elsewhere ...

Nationally, a weather system will slowly move through the Northeast on Friday, producing heavy rains and potential flooding. Heavy rain is also possible in parts of Florida through the weekend.

Remember to download the free 4Warn weather app -- it’s easily one of the best in the nation. Just search your app store under WDIV and it’s right there available for both iPhones and Androids! Or click the appropriate link below.