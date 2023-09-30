Fog returns overnight, summer-like weather returns for start of October

The Clouds and Radar Forecast shows the possibility of fog most concentrated in areas south of 8 Mile Road in Southeast Michigan on the morning of Sunday, Oct. 1, 2023. (WDIV)

Pumpkin patch or beach? We have decisions to make as we enter October with summerlike weather.

The final day of September started off with dense fog and mist. Then, temperatures peaked in the mid 70s during the afternoon, but the weather will only get warmer.

Saturday Night

Saturday night’s skies will be mostly clear. Then, fog will begin to develop. The fog could become dense again in some areas, especially south of 8 Mile. Lows will be in the mid 50s.

Sunday

While a jacket may be needed Sunday morning–along with extra time for driving through fog–temperatures will warm nicely during the day. By midday, temperatures will be around 70 degrees. In the afternoon, temperatures will reach the upper 70s. Besides the morning fog, expect mostly sunny conditions. It will be a nice treat as Tigers’ fans cheer on the team and celebrate Miguel Cabrera’s career and time in Detroit.

Still not warm enough? “Hold my cider,” says Mother Nature. “Let me show you.”

Workweek

Monday and Tuesday–the second and third days of October–will have more sunshine and highs around 80 degrees. Lows will be in the upper 50s and lower 60s. That is around 10 degrees above normal for highs and lows.

While Wednesday will bring us a few clouds, highs will still rise to the lower 80s.

Then, normal fall weather will be thrown at us like a fastball.

Thursday’s highs will peak in the mid 70s, Friday’s highs will be in the upper 60s, and Saturday’s highs will struggle to get into the lower 60s. Lows in the 40s will start popping up by the end of the week, too.

Thursday, Friday, and Saturday will have a chance of rain showers. Remember that wet leaves can make roads slippery.

