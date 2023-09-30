Sunshine returns to Metro Detroit for the weekend; dense fog expected Saturday morning

4Warn Weather – After plenty of cloud cover in just a little bit of sunshine to end the week, we’re looking ahead to a nice weekend on tap after a dreary week with plenty of sunshine on the way.

As we start off our Saturday we are looking at widespread dense fog across the region. A Dense Fog Advisory is in effect through 10:00 AM Saturday morning as quite a few places have visibility down to near zero, that does include parts of Metro Detroit. If you do head out early in the morning, remember to use your low beams and give yourself some extra time to get to your destination.

Once the fog lifts by mid-morning we will see plenty of sunshine as we had throughout the day today. Temperatures will respond nicely, warming into the 70s this afternoon thanks to the sunshine.

High-pressure will control the forecast for the entire weekend and into the start of next week. So, expect plenty of sunshine to continue for the end of the weekend on Sunday and into the first few days of next week. High temperatures will also continue to warm as we head into next week as well with a 70s continuing for the end of the weekend on Sunday, and we hit the 80s by the time we get to early next week.

Changes come to the forecast by the time we get to the end of next week. We will bring in a little more cloud cover as we work throughout our Wednesday, high temperatures back into the 80s for Wednesday afternoon. Our next chance of rain moves in by the time we get to Thursday, and into the end of the week on Friday. This is our next cold front that will roll through the region.

High temperatures will drop into the 70s with the rain showers on Thursday, then we get some cooler air heading our way with temperature struggling to hit the lower 70s with some morning rain showers by the end of the week on Friday.

Looking beyond the Future 4 Cast, once we hit the end of next week, expect a chillier trend to move into the region. The Climate Prediction Center’s 8-14 day temperature outlook brings the likelihood of below average temperatures into the eastern part of the United States, and also brings a good chance of below average precipitation into the forecast for a good part of the United States as well. So, we could be looking at a cooler and Dryer stretch heading our way. Looking ahead into mid-October.