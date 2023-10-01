Next few days will feel like August in Metro Detroit

A high-pressure system over the Great Lake region will continue to limit cloud development for the next couple of days. Metro Detroit will have sunny days and mostly clear nights, except for some patchy fog. (WDIV)

We know what the calendar reads, but it sure feels like summer. The first week of October will bring us some big weather swings—from around 10 degrees above normal to about 10 degrees below normal.

Here is another way to put it:

The highs at the end of the week will be lower than the low temperatures from midweek.

Let’s begin with the summerlike weather that we have currently, which is bringing temperatures that are more typical of August.

Under mostly sunny skies, Sunday saw temperatures reach the mid 70s to 80 degrees in Southeast Michigan.

Tonight

Sunday night’s weather is expected to remain pleasant. It will be mostly clear, but an area of shallow or light patchy fog cannot be ruled out. Lows will be in the mid to upper 50s.

It will only get warmer over the next few days with highs 10 to 15 degrees above normal. A high-pressure system, which limits cloud development, is staying over the region.

Tomorrow

Monday, patchy fog is possible in the morning. Then, sunshine will once again have people reaching for the visors and sunglasses. Highs will be around 80 degrees. Monday’s normal high is 68 degrees and the normal low is 49 degrees.

Tuesday, we will have more sunshine and highs in the lower 80s. Lows will be in the upper 50s and lower 60s.

Wednesday, while we will have a few clouds, highs will still rise to the lower 80s.

Then, the cooler weather will move into the area behind a cold front. Thursday’s highs will peak in the mid 70s, Friday’s highs will be in the upper 60s, and Saturday’s highs in most locations will not even reach 60 degrees. Lows in the 40s will start popping up by the end of the week.

Thursday, Friday, and Saturday will also have chances of rain showers. Remember that wet leaves on roads can create slippery conditions.

