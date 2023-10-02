Soak up every ray of sunshine as summer-like temperatures won’t last all week in Metro Detroit

We will have mostly sunny skies and a touch warmer temperatures, with highs in the low 80s Tuesday. Winds out of the south 5-10.

4Warn Weather – Soak up every ray of sunshine and all the warmth because it won’t last all week.

Overnight

There will be clear skies with some patchy fog lows in the upper 50s overnight. The winds will be calm, though.

Tuesday

We will have mostly sunny skies and a touch warmer temperatures, with highs in the low 80s Tuesday. Winds out of the south 5-10.

Wednesday

Wednesday will be our last day of sun and warmth before showers return Thursday and hang around through the weekend—highs around 84 degrees.

Then we drop back into the 50s for highs this weekend! Let’s talk about it at 11 p.m.

