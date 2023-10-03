Enjoy these summer-like temperatures because fall weather will return significantly in Metro Detroit

Soak up every ray of sunshine and warmth you can on Wednesday because fall weather is about to make a significant return.

Overnight

Overnight, expect skies to be mostly clear and temps dropping into the low 60s.

Wednesday

Wednesday is our last day of sunshine and summer temps in the mid-80s. A few cities could even brush the upper 80s.

Thursday

Thursday, all things start to change. Showers arrive during the day out ahead of a cold front that will leave behind some much cooler air for the weekend.

Weekend forecast

As an upper-level low gets cut off and sits and spins over us, our weather will remain a bit unsettled through the weekend with a few showers and much colder temps.

