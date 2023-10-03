83º
Join Insider

Weather

Enjoy these summer-like temperatures because fall weather will return significantly in Metro Detroit

Wednesday highs in lower 80s; Thursday highs in lower 70

Kim Adams, Meteorologist

Tags: Detroit Weather, Weather Forecast, Michigan Weather, Weather Center, Forecast, Weather, Detroit, 4Warn Weather
Soak up every ray of sunshine and warmth you can on Wednesday because fall weather is about to make a significant return. (WDIV)

4Warn Weather – Soak up every ray of sunshine and warmth you can on Wednesday because fall weather is about to make a significant return.

Overnight

Overnight, expect skies to be mostly clear and temps dropping into the low 60s.

Wednesday

Wednesday is our last day of sunshine and summer temps in the mid-80s. A few cities could even brush the upper 80s.

Thursday

Thursday, all things start to change. Showers arrive during the day out ahead of a cold front that will leave behind some much cooler air for the weekend.

Weekend forecast

As an upper-level low gets cut off and sits and spins over us, our weather will remain a bit unsettled through the weekend with a few showers and much colder temps.

Let’s talk about it tonight at 11 p.m.

The Local 4Casters track the latest weather alerts in Metro Detroit and Southeast Michigan. Get the most updated information here: https://www.clickondetroit.com/weather/

Find the latest forecast from the 4Warn Weather team here

Remember to download the free 4Warn weather app -- it’s easily one of the best in the nation. Just search your app store under WDIV and it’s right there available for both iPhones and Androids! Or click the appropriate link below.

Copyright 2023 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Emmy-award winning Meteorologist Kim Adams rejoined the 4Warn Weather Team in August 2022. You can watch her on the 4, 5, 6, 10 & 11 p.m. newscasts. You can also find her on your cell phone, tablet, computer (by downloading the 4Warn Weather app), Click on Detroit, and Local 4+.

email

twitter

Click here to take a moment and familiarize yourself with our Community Guidelines.