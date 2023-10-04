Fall returns Thursday as summer-like temperatures dissipate in Metro Detroit

Thursday starts out dry, but showers develop in the afternoon and evening. Our high remains above normal at 73 degrees. Once the cold front passes, our weather dramatically changes with a more fall-like weekend.

4Warn Weather – Soak up every bit of sunshine and warmth on Wednesday because it all changes starting Thursday.

Overnight

Clouds continue to increase overnight. Temps stay well above normal in the mid-60s. Winds SSW 5-10mph.

Thursday

Weekend forecast

Highs on Saturday and Sunday will stay in the 50s, and we even need to talk about wind chills! More on that tonight at 11 p.m.

