Rain chances arriving Thursday will stick around: What to expect in Metro Detroit

We're tracking some shower chances starting Thursday, as warm temperatures begin to drop off across the region.

4Warn Weather – Our Thursday begins mild with temperatures on either side of 60 degrees, thanks to a blanket of cloud cover overnight.

Don’t let the morning’s warmer temperatures mislead you: We won’t get much warmer this afternoon than where we are starting the day. Pack an umbrella in the kids’ backpacks today.

A cold front will approach the area, and ahead of it will be a line of showers. Scattered showers will begin to move in this morning, but there’s a better chance for widespread, steady rain just after lunch and through the evening.

Highs today are still a smidge above average, but about 10 degrees cooler, topping out in the low 70s.

Tonight’s sunset is at 7:08 p.m.

Even cooler Friday

We’ll fall into the seasonable upper 60s on Friday. Conditions will be mainly dry with peeks of sunshine, but an isolated shower can’t be ruled out.

Scattered rain chances will return in the evening, though not everyone will see rain. Grab a poncho for high school football just in case.

Colder weekend with rain chances

Much colder air will settle in this weekend and winds will pick up.

Whether you are outside for your child’s soccer or football game on Saturday, or walking at the Race for the Cure or Eleanor’s March 4 Hope on Sunday, it is going to be blustery and noticeably colder than last weekend, so layer up!

Showers are possible on Saturday, with isolated showers possible on Sunday.

These cool temperatures will linger into early next week with afternoon highs in the 50s. It’s worth noting: Overnight lows next week will fall to around 40 degrees, which means some outlying areas could begin to see chilly upper 30s at night.

Isolated showers will be possible Monday, as well.

Elsewhere ...

Nationally, a cold front in the Plains has caused a Freeze Watch across the region and will produce storms in the South.

