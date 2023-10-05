Warm temperatures, sunshine return Friday after midweek showers in Metro Detroit

A dry slot works its way in for Friday. We will even get a bit of sunshine as temps warm a degree or so above normal, around 67.

4Warn Weather – A rainy night here in Metro Detroit.

Showers continue for the next several hours across all of Southeast Lower Michigan. Lows dip into the mid to upper 50s.

Friday

Friday night football games will likely start out dry, but the second half could be wet, especially on the west side.

Weekend forecast

An unsettled weekend with sun, clouds, and even a few showers. Very windy and cold, with highs in the 50s and lows in some spots dipping into the 30s!

Let’s talk it all out at 11 p.m.

