Temperatures to continue drop in Metro Detroit, stray showers possible

4Warn Weather – Showers will move in this evening and will likely affect at least a few high school football games. Overnight showers end but it will be one of the coldest nights we have seen in quite some time. Lows dipping into the mid 40s.
Saturday
Saturday will be windy and cool with highs in the mid 50s. It will feel more like the 40s. Lots of clouds and maybe a little sun. But can’t rule out a stray shower or two.
Sunday
Sunday carries another chance of rain and even cooler temps with highs in the low 50s. Gusty winds throughout the weekend and wind chills in the 30s each morning.
Week ahead
Monday morning could be our first chance of some frost. Let’s talk more about it tonight at 5, 6 & 11 p.m.
