Scattered showers, breezy winds & fall-like temperatures continue for Metro Detroit

4Warn Weather – After some sunshine, some cloud cover, and a few scattered showers to start the weekend, we’re going to continue that trend as we work through the end of the weekend on Sunday.

An upper-level disturbance is continuing to sit north of metro Detroit throughout the day today, and that’s going to keep the breezy northwesterly flow around, along with some scattered clouds and a few rain showers to go with it. Some places may not see the rain as we head throughout the day but keep that umbrella handy if you do get under one of those showers.

High temperatures remaining well below average, only into the lower 50s by Sunday afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 25-30 MPH through the afternoon and into the mid-evening hours tonight.

As we work into the start of next week, we’re going to increase the cloud cover throughout the day on Monday. So, we will start the day with a filtered Sunshine, but expect more cloud cover late morning into the afternoon. It will also continue to be breezy throughout the day with winds gusting as high as 25-30 MPH once again, and I’m not going to roll out a few showers north of metro Detroit.

If you live near or South of metro Detroit, you might be able to stay dry on Monday, but hold onto the umbrella just in case. High temperatures heading back into the lower 50s by Monday afternoon.

We’re going to watch an area of low pressure north of the region and spin for the start of the week, this is going to keep the cloud cover into the forecast all the way through Wednesday, and the chance for a few showers every day. I don’t think any of these days are going to be a complete washout, but we will need to keep the chance of a few isolated showers into the forecast. High temperatures heading for the middle 50s on Tuesday and warming into the upper 50s by Wednesday.

For the end of next week, we’re going to watch a strong, low-pressure system move out of the Western United States and head for the Ohio Valley. As it works northeast, this will increase our moisture and bring widespread rain into the region late Thursday through the end of the week on Friday and into the start of next weekend. High temperatures remaining well below average, we’re into the upper 50s on Thursday and Friday, dropping into the middle 50s for the start of next weekend on Saturday.