Chilly start with wind chills, clouds, possible rain Tuesday in Metro Detroit

Another chilly start to the day with wind chills in the mid-30s. A bit more in the way of clouds for Tuesday, and continued cooler than normal with a high of 54.

4Warn Weather – A chilly start to the workweek, but at least we’ve had a little sunshine weaving in and out of the clouds.

Sunset 7:02 p.m.

Overnight

Overnight, expect temps to drop to the low 40s under mostly cloudy skies. Howell saw some frost early this morning, but it looks like that’s not a concern for the rest of the week.

Sunrise 7:40 a.m.

Tuesday

Rest of week forecast

A slight chance of rain each day this week, but most of the days will be dry. Saturday could be soggy, affecting your outdoor plans. Let’s talk more about it tonight at 11 p.m.

