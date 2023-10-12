Cloudy skies, rain, cooler than normal temps expected Friday in Metro Detroit

Skies will be filled with clouds, and temps remain cooler than normal at 58 degrees on Friday. Rain arrives in the evening hours and will likely affect at least part of Friday night football games.

4Warn Weather – If you like to snuggle up inside and watch a movie on a rainy day, you’ll love part of this weekend!

Overnight skies will be mostly cloudy. I can’t rule out a sprinkle or two, but most places stay dry—lows in the upper 40s.

Friday

Skies will be filled with clouds, and temps remain cooler than normal at 58 degrees on Friday. Rain arrives in the evening hours and will likely affect at least part of Friday night football games.

Weekend forecast

Saturday is going to be wet, windy, and cold, with temps in the mid-50s. Gusty winds both days this weekend up to 30mph. A gale watch is up for Lake Huron, affecting sailors racing the fall series.

Sunday won’t be an entire washout. I’ll tell you more about that tonight at 11 p.m.

Find the latest forecast from the 4Warn Weather team here

Remember to download the free 4Warn weather app -- it’s easily one of the best in the nation. Just search your app store under WDIV and it’s right there available for both iPhones and Androids! Or click the appropriate link below.