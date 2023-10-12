55º
Join Insider

Weather

Cloudy skies, rain, cooler than normal temps expected Friday in Metro Detroit

Friday, Saturday highs in upper 50s

Kim Adams, Meteorologist

Tags: Detroit Weather, Weather Forecast, Michigan Weather, Weather Center, Forecast, Weather, Detroit, 4Warn Weather
Skies will be filled with clouds, and temps remain cooler than normal at 58 degrees on Friday. Rain arrives in the evening hours and will likely affect at least part of Friday night football games. (WDIV)

4Warn Weather – If you like to snuggle up inside and watch a movie on a rainy day, you’ll love part of this weekend!

Overnight skies will be mostly cloudy. I can’t rule out a sprinkle or two, but most places stay dry—lows in the upper 40s.

Friday

Skies will be filled with clouds, and temps remain cooler than normal at 58 degrees on Friday. Rain arrives in the evening hours and will likely affect at least part of Friday night football games.

Weekend forecast

Saturday is going to be wet, windy, and cold, with temps in the mid-50s. Gusty winds both days this weekend up to 30mph. A gale watch is up for Lake Huron, affecting sailors racing the fall series.

Sunday won’t be an entire washout. I’ll tell you more about that tonight at 11 p.m.

Find the latest forecast from the 4Warn Weather team here

Remember to download the free 4Warn weather app -- it’s easily one of the best in the nation. Just search your app store under WDIV and it’s right there available for both iPhones and Androids! Or click the appropriate link below.

Copyright 2023 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Emmy-award winning Meteorologist Kim Adams rejoined the 4Warn Weather Team in August 2022. You can watch her on the 4, 5, 6, 10 & 11 p.m. newscasts. You can also find her on your cell phone, tablet, computer (by downloading the 4Warn Weather app), Click on Detroit, and Local 4+.

email

twitter

Click here to take a moment and familiarize yourself with our Community Guidelines.