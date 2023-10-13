54º
Cool, rainy weather with wind gusts at 15-20mph expected this weekend in Metro Detroit

Saturday, Sunday highs in lower 50s

Kim Adams, Meteorologist

A cool, rainy day for Saturday. Winds will gust out of the ESE at 15-20mph. Temps will hover around 50 degrees for most of the day. (WDIV)

4Warn Weather – After 7 p.m. Friday, rain will begin moving in from west to east. So cities on the west side will get wet first. If you’re headed to a football game anywhere in Metro Detroit, be prepared for rainy, cool weather at some point during the game—lows in the upper 40s.

Saturday

A cool, rainy day for Saturday. Winds will gust out of the ESE at 15-20mph. Temps will hover around 50 degrees for most of the day.

In the evening on Saturday, showers will become a bit more scattered. It may still be damp, but I’m hoping for enough dry weather to sneak in a hayride or haunted house.

Sunday

Sunday looks to be the drier of the two days but still cool with a few scattered showers. Let’s talk more about the weekend at 11 p.m.

