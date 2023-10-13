Cool, rainy weather with wind gusts at 15-20mph expected this weekend in Metro Detroit

A cool, rainy day for Saturday. Winds will gust out of the ESE at 15-20mph. Temps will hover around 50 degrees for most of the day.

4Warn Weather – After 7 p.m. Friday, rain will begin moving in from west to east. So cities on the west side will get wet first. If you’re headed to a football game anywhere in Metro Detroit, be prepared for rainy, cool weather at some point during the game—lows in the upper 40s.

Saturday

In the evening on Saturday, showers will become a bit more scattered. It may still be damp, but I’m hoping for enough dry weather to sneak in a hayride or haunted house.

Sunday

Sunday looks to be the drier of the two days but still cool with a few scattered showers. Let’s talk more about the weekend at 11 p.m.

