Scattered showers, breezy winds to end the weekend in Metro Detroit

More scattered rain showers will move into the region for the end of the weekend

4Warn Weather – We’re going to continue the trend of wet weather as we head through the end of the weekend and into the first part of next week.

Throughout Sunday we are going to see another upper-level disturbance role in the region. Most of the rain shower activity today should be confined to the thumb part of the state, but we are going to see some of that moisture work south into Southeastern Michigan as we go through this afternoon and into this evening.

That will bring the chance of some scattered rain showers under the forecast this afternoon and end of this evening. High temperatures remaining into the lower 50s by late this afternoon.

Once the rain showers wind down this evening, we will keep the cloud cover into the forecast overnight tonight and throughout the start of the week on Monday.

Monday

Any shower activity should be rather isolated to start the week tomorrow, so expect more clouds than rain showers. The breezy winds will also be sticking around as we head into our Monday as high temperatures remain in the low 50s for Monday afternoon.

Rest of week

Welcome changes move to the forecast as well from Tuesday and into Wednesday, some drier weather finally works into the region. Expect a mixture of sunshine and clouds to move into the forecast for Tuesday. Temperatures starting to warm up a little more as we head into the upper 50s by Tuesday afternoon.

We bring a little more cloud cover into the forecast on Wednesday and expect skies to become mostly cloudy. High temperatures heading for the lower 60s by Thursday afternoon.

Rain chances return Thursday

Our next system rolls into the region as we go from Thursday through the end of the week and end of the start of next weekend. Expect chances for rain showers to continue from Thursday through the start of next weekend. High temperatures heading from the 60s on Thursday back down into the 50s into the end of the week and for the start of next weekend.