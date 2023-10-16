54º
Weather

More sun is expected Tuesday with temps remaining quite breezy, cool in Metro Detroit

Tuesday highs in upper 50s; Wednesday highs in lower 60s

Kim Adams, Meteorologist

We should see a little more of the sun, but it will remain quite breezy and cool on Tuesday—highs around 56 degrees. (WDIV)

4Warn Weather – If you love fall weather, this week’s forecast is for you.

Overnight skies will remain mostly cloudy with a low of 42 degrees.

Tuesday

We should see a little more of the sun, but it will remain quite breezy and cool on Tuesday—highs around 56 degrees.

Wednesday

Most, if not all, of Wednesday will be dry, and we finally get back to normal temps in the low 60s.

Thursday

But rain returns Thursday and continues into the weekend. Let’s talk about it tonight at 11 p.m.

About the Author:

Emmy-award winning Meteorologist Kim Adams rejoined the 4Warn Weather Team in August 2022. You can watch her on the 4, 5, 6, 10 & 11 p.m. newscasts. You can also find her on your cell phone, tablet, computer (by downloading the 4Warn Weather app), Click on Detroit, and Local 4+.

