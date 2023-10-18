Rain returns Thursday in Metro Detroit -- here’s what to expect

We start the day with clouds, and then showers move in sometime in the afternoon on Thursday. Widespread rain for the remainder of the day with the passage of a cold front. Highs in the upper 50s.

4Warn Weather – Well, at least we saw the sun today and know it still exists, but now clouds are on the move, and rain returns for Thursday.

Overnight, expect skies to be mostly cloudy. I can’t rule out a sprinkle here and there with a low of around 51 degrees.

Thursday

We start the day with clouds, and then showers move in sometime in the afternoon. Widespread rain for the remainder of the day with the passage of a cold front. Highs in the upper 50s.

Friday

A couple of scattered showers linger into Friday. But the weekend forecast is looking a bit more promising. We are still expecting some rain on Saturday, but not an entire washout. Let’s talk about it more tonight at 11 p.m.

