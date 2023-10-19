Tracking increasing rain chances to end week in Metro Detroit: What to expect

4Warn Weather – Grab the umbrella before you head out today!

Our Thursday begins mild with many waking up to temperatures in the 50s. The clouds will build through the morning ahead of rain that’s heading our way from the west.

Temperatures will peak around 60 degrees this afternoon. Winds will pick up as rain rolls in midday and becomes widespread across the area through the afternoon into the evening. Wind gusts could reach 25 mph.

Tonight’s sunset is at 6:46 p.m.

Rain chances linger

Scattered showers will also linger into Friday, but it looks promising that we will trend drier for high school football. High temperatures will range from the mid- to upper 50s Friday.

The on-and-off rain will persist into Saturday before chances diminish Saturday evening -- which means kickoff in East Lansing for the University of Michigan vs. Michigan State game could be less soggy than the tailgating hours, but it will remain chilly and blustery.

Temperatures will be cooler than average to start next week. In fact, we could wake up to frost Sunday morning, and temperatures will be right around freezing at the bus stop on Monday morning. If you miss the 60s, those temperatures look to return Tuesday and Wednesday next week.

Elsewhere ...

Nationally, widespread warmth and possibly record-breaking heat is expected across the western U.S. over the next couple of days.

