More rain showers for Saturday before drier weather moves into Metro Detroit on Sunday

4Warn Weather – After a grey and rainy week across the region, we are going to keep the rain showers into the forecast for one more day as we look ahead into the start of the weekend. While we start all things dry during the morning hours, as a low-pressure system pulls into the region, we’re going to see scattered showers develop through this afternoon and into this evening. High temperatures heading for the middle 50s by late this afternoon.

As that low pressure system pulls off to the east tonight, we will start to break up some of that cloud cover overnight tonight and early on Sunday morning. Overnight lows dropping to right around that 40° mark, but I can’t rule out some upper 30s outside the metro tonight.

For the end of the weekend on Sunday, high-pressure will start to build toward the region and give us a much-needed break from the rainfall. We will see some sunshine and some cloud cover throughout the day, but cooler temperatures also moving in behind the cold front. High temperatures heading for the lower 50s by Sunday afternoon.

Expect skies to clear out overnight Sunday night into early on Monday morning. This will allow temperatures to drop very fast, and drop into the low to mid 30s by early on Monday morning, which means we could see a widespread frost or freeze as we’re heading out the door to work or school on Monday morning.

The dry weather will continue as we had throughout the start of the week on Monday, expect a mixture of sunshine and clouds as we head into the afternoon with high temperatures just a few degrees warmer as we head into the mid 50s by Monday afternoon.

Our next chance of rain moves in as we had toward the middle of the week, but it comes with a drastic warm warm-up as well. A southwesterly flow will kick in by the time we get to Tuesday and send our temperature soaring into the upper 60s by Tuesday afternoon with rain showers developing by late Tuesday night.

Another low-pressure system moves through the region with a cold front as we work through the middle of the week on Wednesday, so expect widespread rain for everybody. High temperatures remaining in the middle 60s by Wednesday afternoon.

Dry weather moves into the forecast by the time we get to Thursday, but it’s short-lived with another cold front heading our way by the end of the week. Expect increasing clouds, with skies going mostly cloudy by the end of the week on Friday with a chance of rain showers developing by late Friday night.