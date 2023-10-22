Sunshine returns to Metro Detroit for the end of the weekend before a cold & frosty night expected tonight

4Warn Weather – After plenty of cloud cover and a few scattered showers to start the weekend, we have much better weather in store as we work through the end of the weekend on Sunday. We will keep a mixture of sunshine and clouds in the forecast to start the day but expect skies to go mostly sunny late this morning and end of this afternoon as high-pressure builds into the region. High temperatures remaining below average into the low 50s by late this afternoon.

TODAY: Mix sunshine and clouds early; skies becoming mostly sunny, High: 53. Winds: NW 5-15 MPH with gusts as high as 20 MPH

Mainly clear skies will be expected overnight tonight, and that will set us up for a very cold night, probably one of the coldest nights we’ve seen in quite a while. Overnight lows, dropping into the mid 30s, but I’m not going to rule out some below freezing temperatures into the low 30s outside of the metro tonight. This would mean we would see a widespread frost and or freeze overnight tonight into early Monday morning as we head out the door. We will not see any type of frost and/or freeze headlines overnight as the growing season has ended for Southeastern Michigan, but these headlines are up to our West and South, so we will not be the only ones looking at this possibility.

TONIGHT: Mainly clear skies & cold. Widespread frost and/or freeze possible. Low: 34. Winds: Calm winds.

Will keep some sunshine into the forecast to start the day on Monday, but we’re going to watch another disturbance head our way by late Monday night. So, expect a little more in the way of cloud cover moving in Monday afternoon and Monday evening, with a few rain showers possible by late Monday night. High temperatures remaining below average, and the mid 50s by Monday afternoon.

MONDAY: Morning sunshine & a frosty start, increasing clouds in the afternoon and evening. High: 56. Winds: Southwest 5-10 MPH

We’ve got some much warmer changes on the way as we had into the middle of the week. We’re going to watch a southerly flow kick in as we head into our Tuesday, and that’ll send temperatures at least 10 to 15° warmer by the time we get to Tuesday. High temperatures heading for the lower 70s by Tuesday afternoon, but it also comes with our next chance of rain late Tuesday night and in the middle of the week on Wednesday. Expect the clouds and rain showers to stick around for Wednesday with high temperatures dropping just a few degrees into the upper 60s by Wednesday afternoon.

We keep the above average temperatures and play as we head into our Thursday, high temperature is heading back into the upper 60s and lower 70s before a much stronger system moves in by the end of the week and start of next weekend. Our rain chances will once again increase by the time we get to Friday, and then we keep a chance of rain showers into the forecast to start the weekend on Saturday. But it comes with another dose of weather whiplash, high temperature is dropping into the middle 50s, back below average by the start of next weekend.