Tracking return to 70s, rain showers: What to expect this week in Metro Detroit

4Warn Weather – Our Monday begins frosty and possibly foggy with temps in the 30s for most. Some low-lying suburbs have even dipped into the upper 20s.

Make sure the kids have an extra layer or two at the bus stop. This will be the coolest day of the work week.

We start off with sunshine before clouds increase. Highs will be in the mid- and upper 50s.

Tonight’s sunset is at 6:40 p.m.

There will be a chance for a passing shower overnight into Tuesday morning, but most of us will not see it. Tonight won’t be as frigid, as lows will only drop into the 40s.

Big warmup, rain ahead

A big warmup will take place this work week.

After Monday, high temperatures will teeter on either side of 70 degrees through Friday.

Rain showers also return this week, with showers likely by Wednesday. We’ll have scattered shower chances to round out the week.

Highs will drop back into the 50s this weekend as rain chances continue to linger.

Elsewhere ...

Nationally, moisture from Tropical Storm Norma will usher in heavy rain across parts of Texas. A few strong to severe thunderstorms will be possible in the upper Midwest on Tuesday. An early winter storm is likely to dump heavy snow in the Northwest beginning Tuesday.

