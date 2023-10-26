77º
Rain dries out Friday as temps warm up for 1 more day in Metro Detroit

Friday highs in lower 70s, Saturday highs in lower 60s

Kim Adams, Meteorologist

We start Friday with a couple of raindrops. Then we dry out and warm up into the mid-70s. A few more showers return Friday evening but clear out for the start of the weekend. (WDIV)

4Warn Weather – And then there was one. One more day of 70-degree weather, and that’s it for quite some time.

Overnight skies will be mostly cloudy, with a few spotty showers. Very mild, with a low of 63 degrees.

Friday

Weekend forecast

Saturday will be dry but cooler, with afternoon temps only in the mid-50s. Sunday will be soggy at times and chilly.

Next week, we could see the first flakes of the season. Let’s talk about it at 11 p.m.

