Colder weather ensues this weekend after warm temperatures occur in Metro Detroit

So much for a gradual transition into colder weather, we go from the upper 70s Friday all the way down to the 20s next week.

Overnight

Overnight, a few showers will develop but quickly come to an end. We hit our high for Saturday just after midnight tonight. So overnight, we will fall down from the 60s into the 50s.

Weekend forecast

Temps will remain in the 50s on Saturday, but at least it will be dry.

Rain is ahead for Sunday, but we should have a few breaks in the action in the afternoon—highs in the low 50s.

Next week

Next week, highs will be in the 40s and lows in the 20s. We could also see the first flakes of the season. Let’s talk about it at 11 p.m.

