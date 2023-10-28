Colder changes arrive for Saturday with rain showers expected for Metro Detroit by Sunday

4Warn Weather – After a dry and warm end to the week, we get a dose of weather reality as we head throughout the start of the weekend, with much colder temperatures heading our way.

Our cold front is moving through the region early this morning, so well most of us are waking up to an isolated shower early, but we will stay dry for most of the day today with plenty of cloud cover sticking around. We hit our high temperature right around midnight into the upper 60s, and temperatures have been falling before sunrise this morning. Temperatures will level off this afternoon into the mid 50s thanks to that northwest wind moving in behind the cold front.

We will keep the clouds into the forecast overnight tonight, and we start to bring in a few chances for rain showers after midnight tonight. Overnight lows dropping into the lower 40s.

For the end of the weekend on Sunday, our next system moves into the region. Expect scattered rain showers on and off throughout the day, especially in our central and southern communities. High temperatures not moving a lot throughout the day, only into the upper 40s to run around 50° by the end of the day on Sunday.

We keep the rain showers into the forecast for the first part of the day on Monday as our low pressure system pulls off to the east. High temperatures remaining colder yet again, only heading for the middle 40s by Monday afternoon.

Looking ahead into Halloween on Tuesday, I think we are dry for majority of the day, but it is going to be colder. High temperatures only heading for the lower 40s by Tuesday afternoon, but when you factor in the breezy wind, for trick-or-treating on Tuesday evening temperatures will more than likely be into the upper 30s by mid evening Tuesday.

Another low-pressure system works our way by the time we get to the middle of the week, and that’s going to drag even colder air into the region for the middle of the week as well. But with that comes the chance for our first snowflakes of the season. No accumulation is expected, but don’t be surprised to see a rain & snow wintry mix as we head throughout the day on Wednesday. High temperatures starting off into the 20s early on Wednesday morning, and only heading for the lower 40s by Wednesday afternoon.

Drier weather moves into the region for the end of next week, expect sunshine and clouds for both Thursday and Friday. Temperatures start to moderate a little bit as well, high temperatures, heading for the middle 40s on Thursday, and back into the lower 50s by the end of the week on Friday.