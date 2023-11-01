Frigid temps to warm by weekend: What to expect in Metro Detroit

4Warn Weather – After record snowfall across portions of Michigan on Halloween, you might need to give yourself a few extra minutes to brush off and warm-up your car this morning.

Our Wednesday begins with temperatures on either side of 30 degrees, but wind chills are in the teens and low 20s.

Bundle the kids up for the bus stop today and plan for a chilly recess, even though the sunshine will return today. Highs will be around 40 degrees.

Tonight’s sunset is at 6:27 p.m.

Slight warmup

Temperatures will slightly rise on Thursday with highs in the upper 40s.

The 50s return on Friday, but conditions will still be cloudy and breezy.

Time to ‘fall back’

Temps will return to the mid- and upper 50s this weekend. Rain chances increase Saturday night into Sunday.

Don’t forget to switch your clocks Saturday night as we fall back and gain an hour of sleep! Daylight Saving Time ends on Sunday, Nov. 5.

Elsewhere ...

Nationally, below average temperatures are forecast across the eastern half of the U.S. on Wednesday. In fact, widespread record lows are expected from the south-central Plains into the Ohio Valley Wednesday morning. Meanwhile, rain will arrive in the Pacific Northwest and may produce flooding.

