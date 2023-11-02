Mostly cloudy skies with breezy winds, rain end work week in Metro Detroit

While we haven't completely removed the chance for rain this weekend, it looks like there will be plenty more dry times than not.

4Warn Weather – While we haven’t completely removed the chance for rain this weekend, it looks like there will be plenty more dry times than not.

Overnight skies will be partly cloudy and mild, with lows in the upper 30s.

Mostly cloudy skies to end the week with highs in the mid-50s. Breezy with winds out of the SSW 10-20mph.

Friday

A few showers are expected overnight Friday, but they will clear out by Saturday morning.

Weekend forecast

Highs this weekend are expected to be in the mid-50s. Sunday’s forecast is looking up! Let’s talk about it tonight at 11 p.m.

Find the latest forecast from the 4Warn Weather team here

Remember to download the free 4Warn weather app -- it’s easily one of the best in the nation. Just search your app store under WDIV and it’s right there available for both iPhones and Androids! Or click the appropriate link below.