Mostly cloudy skies with sun expected this weekend in Metro Detroit

4Warn Weather – A few showers will start to roll in sometime after 8 p.m. Friday, but the good news is most of the rain will be gone by the time you wake up.

Overnight skies will remain cloudy with a few scattered showers. Temps stay in the low to mid-40s.

Saturday

Mostly cloudy skies on Saturday with a bit of filtered sunshine. It’s not quite as breezy as Friday, and the high will reach 55 degrees.

Sunday

Sunday’s forecast dramatically changed from earlier in the week. What was supposed to be a soggy day has now turned into one of the best days of the week—sunshine and highs in the upper 50s. By Monday, we hit 60! I can’t wait to see you tonight at 11 p.m.

