Dry, cool weekend is on tap, with lows dropping at or below freezing in Metro Detroit

Morning lows this weekend will be at or below freezing on both days. Overnight skies will be partly cloudy, with lows in the upper 30s. It will remain breezy with winds WSW 15-25mph.

4Warn Weather – If you’ve put off blowing out those sprinklers, you need to get it done ASAP.

Weekend forecast

Morning lows this weekend will be at or below freezing on both days. Overnight skies will be partly cloudy, with lows in the upper 30s. It will remain breezy with winds WSW 15-25mph.

Sunshine returns with just a few clouds, but cooler on Friday. Highs in the upper 40s to right around 50 degrees. Winds continue to gust out of the west over 20mph.

A dry but cool weekend is on tap, with lows dropping at or below freezing. Let’s talk about those chilly temps tonight at 11 p.m.

Find the latest forecast from the 4Warn Weather team here

Remember to download the free 4Warn weather app -- it’s easily one of the best in the nation. Just search your app store under WDIV and it’s right there available for both iPhones and Androids! Or click the appropriate link below.