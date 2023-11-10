Mix of clouds, sun with chilly temperatures expected this weekend in Metro Detroit

Saturday will bring a mix of clouds and sun, with temps barely making it out of the mid-40s. Winds will calm a bit out of the NW at 5-10mph.

4Warn Weather – Time is up to get those sprinklers blown out and turn off the water to your hoses.

Overnight skies will be partly cloudy, and temps will plummet into the upper 20s to low 30s.

Saturday

Sunday

Another cold start to Sunday, but dry weather will prevail all the way through the end of next week! And temps are on the way up as well. Let’s talk about it tonight at 11 p.m.

