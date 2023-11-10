45º
Join Insider

Weather

Mix of clouds, sun with chilly temperatures expected this weekend in Metro Detroit

Saturday, Sunday highs in upper 40s

Kim Adams, Meteorologist

Tags: Detroit Weather, Weather Forecast, Michigan Weather, Weather Center, Forecast, Weather, Detroit, 4Warn Weather
Saturday will bring a mix of clouds and sun, with temps barely making it out of the mid-40s. Winds will calm a bit out of the NW at 5-10mph. (WDIV)

4Warn Weather – Time is up to get those sprinklers blown out and turn off the water to your hoses.

Overnight skies will be partly cloudy, and temps will plummet into the upper 20s to low 30s.

Saturday

Saturday will bring a mix of clouds and sun, with temps barely making it out of the mid-40s. Winds will calm a bit out of the NW at 5-10mph.

Sunday

Another cold start to Sunday, but dry weather will prevail all the way through the end of next week! And temps are on the way up as well. Let’s talk about it tonight at 11 p.m.

Find the latest forecast from the 4Warn Weather team here

Remember to download the free 4Warn weather app -- it’s easily one of the best in the nation. Just search your app store under WDIV and it’s right there available for both iPhones and Androids! Or click the appropriate link below.

Copyright 2023 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Emmy-award winning Meteorologist Kim Adams rejoined the 4Warn Weather Team in August 2022. You can watch her on the 4, 5, 6, 10 & 11 p.m. newscasts. You can also find her on your cell phone, tablet, computer (by downloading the 4Warn Weather app), Click on Detroit, and Local 4+.

email

twitter

Click here to take a moment and familiarize yourself with our Community Guidelines.