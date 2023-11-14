45º
Join Insider

Weather

Soak up all this sunshine as rain arrives this week in Metro Detroit -- here’s what to expect

Wednesday highs in upper 50s; Thursday highs in lower 60s

Kim Adams, Meteorologist

Tags: Detroit Weather, Weather Forecast, Michigan Weather, Weather Center, Forecast, Weather, Detroit, 4Warn Weather
Soak up all this sunshine because rain arrives by the end of the week. (WDIV)

4Warn Weather – Soak up all this sunshine because rain arrives by the end of the week.

Overnight skies will be mainly clear, with temps dropping into the mid-30s. Winds SSW 5-10mph.

Wednesday

Mostly sunny and breezy for Wednesday, with highs in the upper 50s. Winds SW 10-20mph.

Thursday

Thursday is our best chance at hitting the 60-degree mark with sunshine to go along with it.

Friday

Rain arrives on Friday and cooler weather moves in for the weekend. We will talk about all of it tonight at 11 p.m.

Find the latest forecast from the 4Warn Weather team here

Remember to download the free 4Warn weather app -- it’s easily one of the best in the nation. Just search your app store under WDIV and it’s right there available for both iPhones and Androids! Or click the appropriate link below.

Copyright 2023 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Emmy-award winning Meteorologist Kim Adams rejoined the 4Warn Weather Team in August 2022. You can watch her on the 4, 5, 6, 10 & 11 p.m. newscasts. You can also find her on your cell phone, tablet, computer (by downloading the 4Warn Weather app), Click on Detroit, and Local 4+.

email

twitter

Click here to take a moment and familiarize yourself with our Community Guidelines.