Soak up all this sunshine as rain arrives this week in Metro Detroit -- here’s what to expect

Soak up all this sunshine because rain arrives by the end of the week.

Overnight skies will be mainly clear, with temps dropping into the mid-30s. Winds SSW 5-10mph.

Wednesday

Mostly sunny and breezy for Wednesday, with highs in the upper 50s. Winds SW 10-20mph.

Thursday

Thursday is our best chance at hitting the 60-degree mark with sunshine to go along with it.

Friday

Rain arrives on Friday and cooler weather moves in for the weekend. We will talk about all of it tonight at 11 p.m.

