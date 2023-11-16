Cold front, rain heading for Metro Detroit: What to expect

4Warn Weather – Our Thursday begins clear and cool. As winds pick up out of the southwest, we will quickly rise into the low to even mid-60s today.

Expect sunshine early on with increasing clouds this afternoon.

As highs top out in the low to mid-60s, that means temperatures will be about 15 degrees above average today. Southwesterly winds could gust close to 20 mph today, and upward of 25 mph tonight.

Tonight’s sunset is at 5:11 p.m.

Rain, cooler temps arrive

Grab the umbrella on Friday! A cold front will sweep through our area, brining rain with it.

Rain will arrive before sunrise on Friday morning, making for a wet morning drive. Most of the rain will push out midday.

Expect a dry evening for the tree lighting downtown, or in many of our local communities.

However, we’ll hit our high temperature for the day just after 12 a.m. (upper 50s), so temps will fall throughout the day on Friday, reaching the 40s in the afternoon and getting even cooler at night.

Cooler weekend

Expect 40s for highs this weekend with some sunshine.

Temperatures will continue to fall into next week. By mid-week, we could have highs in the 30s. Early data is hinting that highs on Thanksgiving might only reach the freezing mark, but at least it will be paired with dry conditions for the parade downtown.

Elsewhere ...

Nationally, low pressure strengthening into a coastal storm off southeast Florida will continue to produce gusty winds and heavy rain over eastern Florida. Winter weather advisories have been issued for northern Montana. Strong winds will persist in portions of the northern Plains into the Great Lakes.

