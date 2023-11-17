Cold front brings significant changes this weekend to Metro Detroit -- here’s what to expect

4Warn Weather – A cold front is bringing significant changes to Metro Detroit.

Clearing skies and very cold temps with lows in the upper 20s overnight. Winds gusting out of the north at 10-20mph, then calming to 5-10mph.

Weekend forecast

The weekend looks sunny and dry—cold mornings but warming up in the afternoon to the mid to upper 40s.

Thanksgiving week

Thanksgiving week will have below-average temperatures and the possibility of a few snowflakes. Join me tonight at 11 p.m.

Find the latest forecast from the 4Warn Weather team here

Remember to download the free 4Warn weather app -- it’s easily one of the best in the nation. Just search your app store under WDIV and it’s right there available for both iPhones and Androids! Or click the appropriate link below.