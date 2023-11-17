42º
Join Insider

Weather

Cold front brings significant changes this weekend to Metro Detroit -- here’s what to expect

Saturday, Sunday highs in upper 40s

Kim Adams, Meteorologist

Tags: Detroit Weather, Weather Forecast, Michigan Weather, Weather Center, Forecast, Weather, Detroit, 4Warn Weather
A cold front is bringing significant changes to Metro Detroit. (WDIV)

4Warn Weather – A cold front is bringing significant changes to Metro Detroit.

Clearing skies and very cold temps with lows in the upper 20s overnight. Winds gusting out of the north at 10-20mph, then calming to 5-10mph.

Weekend forecast

The weekend looks sunny and dry—cold mornings but warming up in the afternoon to the mid to upper 40s.

Thanksgiving week

Thanksgiving week will have below-average temperatures and the possibility of a few snowflakes. Join me tonight at 11 p.m.

Find the latest forecast from the 4Warn Weather team here

Remember to download the free 4Warn weather app -- it’s easily one of the best in the nation. Just search your app store under WDIV and it’s right there available for both iPhones and Androids! Or click the appropriate link below.

Copyright 2023 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Emmy-award winning Meteorologist Kim Adams rejoined the 4Warn Weather Team in August 2022. You can watch her on the 4, 5, 6, 10 & 11 p.m. newscasts. You can also find her on your cell phone, tablet, computer (by downloading the 4Warn Weather app), Click on Detroit, and Local 4+.

email

twitter

Click here to take a moment and familiarize yourself with our Community Guidelines.