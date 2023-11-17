Reality check to hit Metro Detroit as rain, cold temperatures return to region this weekend

After some sunshine throughout our day today and much warmer-than-average temperatures, we are going to bring a reality check in terms of the forecast into the region as we head into the end of the week on Friday.

Friday

Expect the clouds to increase overnight tonight, with rain showers also moving in before sunrise on Friday morning. Our overnight low tonight will also be our daytime high on Friday.

Temperatures will be held into the 50s overnight and through sunrise tomorrow morning before falling throughout the day as the cold front pulls off to the east.

Expect the rain showers to wind down by late in the afternoon, with temperatures dropping into the 40s by the time we’re heading home from work in school on Friday.

The winds will be gusty, as we had throughout the day on Friday; expect wind gusts in excess of 30 miles per hour through the late afternoon hours, but the wind should subside as we head into the late evening hours on Friday night.

Weekend forecast

High pressure will build in as we head into the weekend on both Saturday and Sunday, so expect plenty of sunshine and a little bit of cloud cover on both days. Temperatures near average, into the upper 40s heading into the weekend.

Next week

A stronger system heads our way, looking ahead into the first half of the holiday week. While we are dry for most of the day on Monday, we are expecting rain showers to move into the region as we work through Tuesday. High temperatures on both days remain in the 40s into the afternoon.

Mid-week forecast

Then, as we look ahead into Wednesday, one of the busiest travel days heading into the holiday season, our low-pressure system will move through the region and bring colder air and gusty winds with it.

Expect temperatures to be in the 30s as we head throughout the day on Wednesday, and rain showers will change over to some snow showers as we work through Wednesday late afternoon into Wednesday evening.

Thanksgiving

Thanksgiving on Thursday looks to be dry, but it is going to be cold. Daytime highs are only heading for the mid-30s by the afternoon, and we will keep some cloud cover in the forecast but remain dry as we celebrate Thanksgiving.

