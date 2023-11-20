38º
Overnight rain, wind move in and get heavier during your Tuesday morning commute in Metro Detroit

Tuesday highs in upper 40s; Wednesday highs in lower 40s

Kim Adams, Meteorologist

Tuesday will be windy and rainy for much of the day. The heaviest showers will be in the morning and start to taper off as we get into the evening hours. (WDIV)

4Warn Weather – If you haven’t gotten those leaves raked up, you are about to have a wet, heavy mess on your hands.

Overnight rain moves in and gets heavier as we head into the morning commute. Our low drops to around 39 degrees.

Tuesday

Tuesday will be windy and rainy for much of the day. The heaviest showers will be in the morning and start to taper off as we get into the evening hours.

Wednesday

A dry travel day on Wednesday before a beautiful Thanksgiving Day. I can’t wait to share the parade and travel forecasts tonight at 11 p.m.

