Tracking snow Thanksgiving weekend in Metro Detroit: What to expect and when

4Warn Weather – We’ll experience messy weather this holiday weekend that will impact travel, but not on Friday -- Friday’s weather will be pleasant.

Cold, sunny Friday

Black Friday shoppers will need to dress in layers. Expect mostly sunny skies, but it will be cold, and a light breeze will make it feel even colder.

Highs will be in the mid-30s in Metro Detroit, which is below average for this date. The breeze will move out of the north and northwest at 6-12 mph.

A high pressure system is limiting cloud development in Southeast Michigan on Friday, but northern Lower Michigan will see some lake-effect snow showers.

The Great Lakes will have little travel impact on Friday, Nov. 24, but lake-effect snow showers in Northern Lower Michigan could cause some slowdowns. Travel impacts will be more likely for the Rockies, Plains, and Florida. Southeast Michigan will get the messy weather on Sunday. (WDIV)

Clouds will increase Friday night. Lows will fall to the lower to mid-20s. Winds will be out of the north-northwest at 4-8 mph.

Cloudier Saturday

Doing Small Business Saturday shopping or heading to Garden City’s Santaland Parade on Saturday?

It will be mostly cloudy, dry and cool. Highs will be in the mid- to upper 30s. Lows will be in the mid- to upper 20s.

Snow, rain arrives Sunday

A weather system will bring us wintry weather on Sunday.

Snow showers will move into the area by late Sunday morning. In the afternoon, some communities will see a rain and snow mix. The precipitation will change back to all snow in the evening.

Wet snow accumulation of less than an inch is possible. Highs will be in the mid-30s. Lows will be in the upper 20s.

Lingering snow Monday

We will have a few lingering snow showers in the area on Monday. Otherwise, it will be cloudy, cold and breezy. Highs will be in the mid-30s, but it will feel like the lower to mid-20s in the afternoon.

Temperatures will remain below normal for most of next week, with highs mainly in the 30s.

