Few morning snow showers, wind chills in 20s expected Wednesday in Metro Detroit

Tuesday turning into Wednesday will be another wintry night in Metro Detroit and a frosty morning commute.

4Warn Weather – Tuesday turning into Wednesday will be another wintry night in Metro Detroit and a frosty morning commute.

Overnight, a few snow showers will continue to cross the area. Lows are dropping to the upper teens to low 20s. But wind chills will once again hover in the single digits in the early morning hours.

Wednesday

A few morning snow showers for Wednesday, with highs climbing into the upper 30s, but wind chills remain in the low 20s.

Thursday

Thursday, we finally make it back into the 40s, and we stay there for a few days before turning colder again next week. We will break it all down tonight at 11 p.m.

Find the latest forecast from the 4Warn Weather team here

Remember to download the free 4Warn weather app -- it’s easily one of the best in the nation. Just search your app store under WDIV and it’s right there available for both iPhones and Androids! Or click the appropriate link below.