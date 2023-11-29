Active weather heads into region over next few days in Metro Detroit -- here’s what to expect

After some sunshine and continued cold temperatures on Wednesday, we will see warmer air heading for the region over the next few days but also bring in a much more active forecast through the end of the week and into the upcoming weekend.

We keep a mixture of clouds and stars into the forecast overnight Wednesday night, with temperatures below freezing once again. Overnight lows dropping into the upper 20s.

Thursday

The majority of our Thursday will be dry, but we’re going to watch clouds move into the region Thursday afternoon and Thursday evening, with some of us seeing a chance of rain by late Thursday night—high temperatures heading for the upper 40s by Thursday afternoon.

We are looking at a wintry mixed precipitation heading our way for the end of the week and into the start of the weekend.

Friday

On Friday, the commute to and from work and school looks to be fine, and between those commutes, we are going to look at a mix of rain and snow. There is the potential for some part of the region, especially north of Metro Detroit, to see a light snowfall accumulation.

Weekend forecast

Then, as another area of low pressure heads our way for the start of the weekend on Saturday, we will do the same rain and snow chances for everybody—high temperatures heading into the low 40s both Friday and Saturday.

Warmer air will move into the region for the end of the weekend on Sunday, and the precipitation chances will also stick around. High temperature is warming into the mid to upper 40s by Sunday afternoon.

Next week

Then, another frontal boundary moves in for the start of the next work week on Monday. It will bring another chance of rain and snow showers to the region. We will hit an early high into the middle of the 40s around midnight Sunday night into Monday morning, and temperatures will fall throughout the morning hours.

We will also keep the chance of snow showers in throughout the day as well. High temperatures will stabilize into the 30s through the afternoon into the early evening hours on Monday.

We will keep the chance of rain and snow showers into the forecast as we work throughout our Tuesday, with high temperatures remaining in the 30s by Tuesday afternoon before some dryer weather works into the region for the middle of next week on Wednesday. High temperatures into the upper 30s by Wednesday afternoon.

