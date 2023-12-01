Breaking down rain, snow chances in Metro Detroit this weekend

4Warn Weather – Here’s your weather forecast for Friday and the weekend around SE Michigan.

Rain continues tonight

A quick break in the rain is anticipated this evening, but it won’t last as scattered showers move in during the overnight and continue into the morning hours on Saturday.

Given the track of this system (further north than previously anticipated), it looks like this is an all-rain event for us and the snow should stay north and west.

Rain/snow chances this weekend

After morning showers Saturday, more rain returns Sunday in what looks to be a fairly soggy day.

Areas further northwest (closer to Flint) could see some snow mix in as well with perhaps a light accumulation.

Rain/snow next week

A couple of disturbances bring us the chance for rain and snow next week.

The first comes on Tuesday, then the second on Thursday. However at this point, these don’t look to be all that impactful.

