Rain showers move back into Metro Detroit for the end of the weekend -- Here's what to expect

4Warn Weather – SUNDAY: Cloudy skies. Rain showers likely. A wintry mix possible Northwest of Metro Detroit. High: 44. Winds: Southwest 5-10 MPH.

SUNDAY NIGHT: Mostly cloudy skies. A chance of rain showers early, otherwise drying out. Low: 34. Winds: West 5-10 MPH.

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy skies, colder temperatures. High: 41. Winds: Northwest 5-10 MPH.

MONDAY NIGHT: Mostly cloudy skies. A chance of rain and snow showers after midnight. Low: 30. Winds: West 3-6 MPH

TUESDAY: Cloudy skies, a chance of rain and snow showers. High: 39.

After a dry start to the weekend for most of us, the wet weather is returning to the forecast looking ahead into the end of the weekend.

Our next low-pressure system works into the region for the end of the weekend on Sunday. Expect rain showers to overspread the region once again for most of the day on Sunday. With colder air northwest of the metro, not ruling out a mix of rain and snow northwest of metro Detroit, but most everybody will see rain showers throughout the day on Sunday. High temperatures heading for the middle 40s by Sunday afternoon. We will keep a chance of rain showers into the forecast early on Sunday evening, otherwise we will dry things out, skies remaining mostly cloudy overnight. Colder air begins to work into the region as well. Overnight lows dropping into the low to mid 30s.

After that low pressure system works off to the northeast on Sunday, we will keep cloud cover into the forecast to start next week on Monday. Mostly cloudy skies can be expected. High temperatures remaining into low 40s by Monday afternoon, and it would not surprise me to see some upper 30s for highs northwest of the Metro by Monday afternoon.

Another chance of rain and snow showers moves into the region with yet another low-pressure system heading our way for Tuesday. This should start after midnight into the morning hours before sunrise on Tuesday and continue into the day. High temperatures into the upper 30s by Tuesday afternoon, not ruling some places out staying into the mid 30s by Tuesday afternoon northwest of the metro.

Then the active pattern continues looking ahead into the middle and end of next week. Some cloud cover sticks around for Wednesday, but I do think we will see some sunshine move into the region as well, with high temperatures only making it into the upper 30s, before another chance of rain and snow showers heads our way by Thursday. Then cloud cover sticks around for the end of next week on Friday, temperatures starting to moderate a little, back into the 40s by Thursday and lower 50s by the end of next week on Friday.

Looking ahead into the start of next weekend, we will bring another chance of rain showers into the forecast for some of us. As of right now, it looks like our central and southern counties stand the best chance to see the rain showers. Temperatures a few degrees cooler, heading for the upper 40s by Saturday afternoon.