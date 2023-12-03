Wet weather returns Sunday in Metro Detroit, more chances ahead

After the 15th most dry November on record in Detroit, December is beginning on a wet note.

Saturday night will remain cloudy and dry, but another low-pressure system is en route with more rain for Metro Detroit.

Overnight temperatures will be relatively mild as lows fall only to the upper 30s. The average lows for the first week of December are in the upper 20s.

Sunday

A low-pressure system will move up to the Great Lakes region Sunday morning as it brings more rain and snow to Michigan throughout the day.

The precipitation will be mainly rain in Southeast Michigan with the chance of some wet snow mixing in near and north of M-59 in Livingston County.

Expect the showers to move in around sunrise. Most of the activity will have exited the region by 8 p.m. Near-normal temperatures will be in the lower 40s.

Winds will be out of the southeast at 5 to 10 mph before becoming southwesterly.

Sunday night will be mostly cloudy with lows in the lower to mid 30s.

Chances of rain or rain-snow mixes will be with us for several days next week. Scattered showers will impact some areas, while others stay dry on certain days.

Monday and Tuesday

There will be a slight chance of an isolated rain or snow shower on Monday and a better chance of rain or snow on Tuesday morning.

The low-pressure on Tuesday will take a similar track across the Great Lakes. Highs on both days will be around 40 degrees. Lows will be around 30 degrees.

Wednesday

We will get a break from the precipitation during the day on Wednesday with the appearance of sunshine. It will be partly cloudy skies before clouds increase later in the day. A few rain or snow showers will develop at night.

Thursday and Friday

Thursday and Friday will be warmer and dry. Under mostly cloudy skies, temperatures will range from the mid 40s to 50 degrees. People will want to make the most of these days as chances of rain return for Saturday.

