Metro Detroit to see sprinkles, chance of snow

Overnight there could be a sprinkle or a flake with a low right around freezing. Temps have been above freezing all day so ground temps are still relatively warm.

4Warn Weather – From single-digit wind chills last week to 50 degrees later this week, the roller coaster ride into winter continues.

Tomorrow the type of weather you get depends on where you live. An area of low pressure crosses just to our south over the Ohio Valley. So the closer you live to the Ohio border the more likely you could get a little coating of snow. North of 1-94 a mix of rain and light snow as our temps hover around 34 to 36 degrees.

Temps start climbing after tomorrow and by the end of the week, we should get back into the 50s. See you tonight at 6 & 11 p.m.

