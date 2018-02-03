3-7 inches of snow expected this weekend in Metro Detroit

DETROIT - Several inches of snow are expected in Metro Detroit this weekend.

Midland, Bay, Huron, Saginaw, Tuscola, Sanilac and Shiwassee counties are under an advisory until 7 p.m. Sunday. The areas could see 4-7 inches of snow.

The advisory begins at 1 a.m. Sunday until 7 p.m. in Genesee, Lapeer, Livingston, Macomb, Oakland and St. Clair counties. The areas could see 3-5 inches of snow.

Here is Meteorologist Andrew Humphrey's forecast from Saturday morning laying out what to expect this weekend:

