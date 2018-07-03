4th of July weather forecast: Dangerous heat, thunderstorms in Metro Detroit threaten holiday

DETROIT - It’s now five in a row. Highs barely got to 90 this afternoon, continuing the streak which started on Friday, but the numbers are only going up for the next two days.

So far, our North Zone and portions of our West Zone have enjoyed low humidity, while the rest of us are plenty humid. Humidity increases tonight across the board. Lows will stay in the 70s in most locations under partly cloudy skies.

Our Fourth of July starts dry. Temperatures return to the 90s and heat index readings will touch triple digits in some locations by mid-afternoon.

Thunderstorms will start to pop around that time and will be around through the evening. Storms should stay below severe limits. But if you're going to be outside, take us with you on the Local 4Casters app. In addition to radar, check the Lightning tab under Live Maps to monitor lightning strikes across the area.

Thursday won't feel any better with highs in the low 90s and heat index readings reaching close to 100. Thunderstorms will be more numerous, especially in the afternoon as a cold front moves through.

Real relief arrives on the coattails of that front Friday. Humidity drops as highs sneak into the low 80s for highs. Numbers will gradually increase through a beautiful summer weekend. But the humidity stays low until next week.

