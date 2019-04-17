Metro Detroit weather: Active stretch of weather looms

DETROIT - Aside from some isolated, tiny, pop-up light showers, the overnight period has been relatively quiet with cloudy skies and temperatures generally in the mid-40s (6 to 7 degrees Celsius).

We’ll keep the cloud cover today, and most of us will actually have a dry day. However, as the potent warm front we’ve been telling you about all week starts making its long-awaited move northward this afternoon, some showers and thunderstorms will develop over the northern part of our area…generally well north of M-59. It will likely remain dry south of there. Unlike yesterday, when that warm front meandered farther north than expected and put some of us in the far south near 70 degrees (21 degrees Celsius) in the afternoon while some in the Thumb barely reached 40 degrees (4 to 5 degrees Celsius), it should remain south of the state line until tonight, so most of us will have highs in the mid 50s (12 degrees Celsius). Northeast wind will become east, late, at 5 to 10 mph.

Today’s sunrise is at 6:50 a.m., and today’s sunset is at 8:17 p.m.

Any early evening showers and thunderstorms in our far northern areas will end, and we’ll have a generally quiet rest of the night. In fact, the most noteworthy aspect of tonight’s weather will be temperatures, which will only drop a degree or two this evening, and then rise into the mid to upper 50s (13 to 14 degrees Celsius) by dawn as the wind shifts to the south after the warm frontal passage, at 10 to 15 mph.

Thursday will start out dry, and perhaps with some partial sunshine. Clouds will increase, however, and we’ll have periodic showers and thunderstorms during the day and Thursday night. Although severe weather isn’t expected (instability will be too weak), some of the storms could have heavy downpours, so localized flooding in urban areas remains a possibility. Highs Thursday should reach the upper 60s to near 70 degrees (20 to 21 degrees Celsius), with lows Thursday night in the mid 40s (7 degrees Celsius). It’ll also be a breezy day and night.

Holiday weather outlook

Good Friday and the start of Passover will probably begin with rain, but today’s computer models suggest a diminishing trend, so the day will likely end dry. That’s great news if you’re going to evening services, or to a Passover Seder. Highs Friday, however, will only be near 50 degrees (10 degrees Celsius), and it’ll be a breezy day…adding some chill to the air, which will only serve to enhance the warmth we’ll feel as we observe the holidays with family and friends.

Even if Saturday begins dry for most of us, it appears that rain will increase from east to west during the day. Not great news if you’re heading to a Saturday evening Seder…can’t let that Matzo get wet! It’ll be a chilly rain, with highs in the mid 50s (13 to 14 degrees Celsius).

Easter Sunday will hopefully start dry…great news if you’re heading to sunrise services. And although that’s great news for an Easter Morning Easter Egg hunt, the grass may still be wet from the Saturday rain. A few scattered showers are possible Sunday afternoon, with highs rebounding into the mid to upper 60s (19 degrees Celsius).



