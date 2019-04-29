Active weather week ahead in Metro Detroit: What to expect

Let’s just be upfront about this: we’ll have a front oscillating north and south across our area for the better part of this week, and each wave of low pressure riding along the front will bring renewed chances for rain.

There will be some breaks in the rain that we’ll flesh out as best we can below, but this will be one of those weeks where you’re glad you have our Local4Casters app so you can check the radar at a moment’s notice.

Monday night

This first batch of rain will taper off during the evening, with all rain moving out by 10:00 or 11:00 p.m.

After that, it’ll be just mostly cloudy skies for the remainder of the night, with lows in the upper 30s (4 degrees Celsius). Northeast wind will back to the north, at 5 to 10 mph. But until we lose that easterly component to the wind, a Lakeshore Flood Advisory will remain in effect for the Lake Erie coastal sections of Wayne and Monroe Counties…currently set to expire at 10:00 p.m.

Tuesday

We may start our Tuesday with partial sunshine, but skies will cloud over and, by late afternoon or evening, showers are possible. Highs in the mid 50s (12 degrees Celsius). North wind will veer to the northeast at 5 to 10 mph.

Rain is likely Tuesday night ahead of the aforementioned front heading back to the north. Lows in the mid 40s (8 degrees Celsius), with temperatures probably rising late at night.

Wednesday

Your particular weather on Wednesday will be directly tied to just how far north that warm front travels before stopping. South of the front, some sun may come out, temperatures will shoot into the low 70s(22 degrees Celsius), and afternoon showers and thunderstorms will develop (possibly strong).

North of the front, you keep the clouds and rain most of the day, and will have a much cooler day…perhaps holding in the 50s (12 to 13 degrees Celsius).

It’s hard to say exactly which mile road the front will stop at so, at this point, be aware of what we just explained, and we’ll try to refine this part of the forecast on Tuesday.

The front sags back south Wednesday night, so another big batch of rain crosses the area. Lows in the mid 50s (12 degrees Celsius).

Thursday and Friday

The front then comes back north on Thursday, with the same uncertainty as we explained above as to how far north it will move before stopping, although our gut feeling is that it won’t travel as far north on Thursday as it will on Wednesday. So count on another rain and thunderstorm chance, but those south of the front getting near 70 degrees (21 degrees Celsius), and much cooler north of the front.

That front finally makes a big push south and east Thursday night, so more showers and possible thunderstorms are likely, with lows near 50 degrees (10 degrees Celsius).

As long as that front exits the area first thing Friday morning, the rest of the day will be dry, with some sun coming out. Highs in the mid 60s (17 to 18 degrees Celsius).

First look at the weekend:

Saturday looks dry right now, with partly cloudy skies and highs in the mid 60s (17 to 18 degrees Celsius). We can handle that.

Saturday night looks dry, as does most of Sunday. The models are having trouble with the speed of the next approaching cold front. Some models try to bring in some showers by the end of the day, while others keep us dry. We’re leaning toward dry right now – and we’ll keep you posted through the week.

Highs Sunday should warm into the upper 60s (20 degrees Celsius), and even near 70 degrees if we hold that rain off.

