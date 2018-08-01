After wild weather night, Flood Warnings continue for parts of Metro Detroit

DETROIT - It was a wild night with tornado warnings and flooding concerns.

The worst of it is over, but we still have a Flood Warning for Northern Monroe County and all of Wayne County until 9 a.m.

Some areas saw two to three inches of rain over two to three hours. Be careful driving, check those basements, and if you run into pooling or standing water, turn around, don’t drown.

Wednesday forecast

We should see a few showers coming and going today but they will be on the lighter side. We may get a few rumbles as well, and at times we expect to see some sunshine.

Highs will be near 80 degrees with shower chances through the afternoon. Conditions begin to improve late afternoon or evening.

Thursday forecast

Thursday looks like a decent day around Metro Detroit as we try to bring summer heat and humidity back. A few extra clouds and a few lighter showers will keep temps from soaring tomorrow, but we still expect mid 80s and a bit more muggy tomorrow.

Winds will be light SW 5-10 mph and that southern wind will keep pumping warmth into SE Lower Michigan and Southern Ontario through the weekend.

The weekend

Friday looks very nice and bright with some cloud cover forming in the heat of the afternoon. Lows in the 60s will quickly warm into the mid 80s Friday as the mugginess remains manageable.

We expect temps and humidity to rise this weekend where highs in the upper 80s to near 90 degrees will feel like mid 90s.

We should be dry for most of the weekend with rain chances possible late Sunday. More wet weather possible Monday into Tuesday next week.

We’ll keep an eye on it and relay it to you. You can track temperatures and our next storm chances with our Local4Casters app.

• Download for iPhone

• Download for Android

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.