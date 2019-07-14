Another comfortable night before high heat and humidity return

DETROIT - An Air Quality Alert (a.k.a., Ozone Action Day) is in effect for Detroit and virtually all of Southeast Michigan Monday. High heat and light or calm winds will increase the potential for high pollution levels.

Welcome to Sunday night, Motown!

Still feeling and looking great as the weekend winds down. Nighttime skies will be clear, and it remains comfy. More muggy and hotter conditions arrive tomorrow and the rest of the week. "Barry" may be a factor, too.

Sunday night will be clear and mild. It will be a bit more muggy, and air conditioners will need to run a little longer. Overnight lows will be near 70 degrees.

Monday will be hot and more humid. Highs will be near 90 degrees. Heat indices will be near 95, so people will need to wear light, loose-fitting clothes and drink plenty of water to stay hydrated and healthy.

Skies will become partly sunny, Monday, with scattered afternoon showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 3 p.m. ET. With high air pollution levels forecasted, do what you can to limit them. Carpooling, using buses, refueling after dark and not mowing the lawn will help you and your family and neighbors.

Tuesday will be hotter and hazy and humid. Highs will be between 90 and 95 degrees. Heat indices will be approach 100 degrees.

Wednesday will have extra clouds from the remnants of Barry. Highs will be near 90 degrees.

Hazy, hot and humid, Thursday, Friday and Saturday with highs in the low 90s and heat indices back to 100 degree levels.

"Barry"

"Barry" is now well inland, and the soaking whirlwind is a tropical storm, again. Flooding and storm surge are huge concerns the rest of the weekend and all of next week. Even after the storm leaves Louisiana for Arkansas and Missouri, all that rain has to go somewhere. It ends up back in the Mississippi River and eventually New Orleans. Flooding will be a concern for several days, if not a couple weeks.

The remnants of "Barry" could spell more rain for Southeast Michigan, Wednesday and Thursday, with highs near 90 degrees.

Local 4Casters weather app:

Remember to download the FREE Local4Casters weather app. Just go to your app store and search for "WDIV." Our local radar pops up as soon as you open the app. It is the perfect resource for traveling because you have the power to monitor 4 Live Radar anywhere in the nation.

Also, download our FREE Storm Pins app so you can take and share weather photos and videos. Just pin Storm Pins to a map so the Local4Casters can share them and give you a TV shoutout. Feel free to share pictures and clips with other Storm Pins users, too.

The FREE Local4Casters Weather and Storm Pins apps are the perfect way to make weather more social.

Weather links :

Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.