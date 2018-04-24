April showers and temps in the 50s across Metro Detroit

April showers are moving in from the south this morning and should light and scattered from now until then. The action picks up a little bit after 7am but still scattered or spotty in nature through the morning drive. This will slow some of us down while others may have a dry drive to work or school. The clouds and rain chances today keep temps in the mid to upper 50s after our low 70s Monday. The winds ESE 5-12 mph will help steer the rain more into our West Zone this morning and midday and eventually, rain chances increase for all of us later in the day. So, expect some heavier, more widespread rain showers later this afternoon and evening bringing a better chance of a wet late commute. Be careful.

We will be fending off light rain showers through the morning hours, but rain moves out around 9 or 10 am. Skies will become partly sunny into the afternoon and the amount of sunshine will be the biggest factor in our weather with highs in the mid 50s and closer to 60 degrees if we see a bit more sunshine. The winds are cool from the North 5-15 mph gusting over 20 mph at times. So, it will be pleasant but cooler feeling tomorrow.

Thursday looks nice and bright with sunshine helping Metro Detroit get back into the low 60s. It stays dry all day into the first half of Friday. But, a weak cold front swings through in the early afternoon bringing a light and fast moving round of showers in the early afternoon. This will blow through quickly and shouldn’t impact after school activities Friday. The weekend looks dry with upper 50s to low and mid 60s into Sunday and probably into the low and mid 70s by Monday. You can track temperatures and our next storm chances with our Local4Casters app.

