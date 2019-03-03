Arctic air mass to move across Michigan

An arctic air mass will move across Michigan bringing temperatures in the northern part of the state as low as minus 13 on Sunday evening into Monday morning.

Michigan is in store for a bitter-cold start to March with temperatures 20 to 30 degrees below normal forecast Sunday through Wednesday.

In Detroit the high on Monday and Tuesday is forecast at 19. The high temperature is expected to be 15 on Monday in Flint and Saginaw.



